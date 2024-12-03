Zimbabwe suffered a dramatic collapse to be bowled out for just 57 runs in the ZIM vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024. The home side was comfortably placed at 37/0 at the end of four overs when the wickets started to fall. In a space of just 20 runs, Sikandar Raza and co were bowled out for 57 runs. Sufiyan Muqeem was the star of the Pakistan national cricket team's bowling effort, taking five wickets while giving away just three runs. Abbas Afridi also took two wickets while Abrar Ahmed and Salman Ali Agha took one each. Pakistan Beat Zimbabwe by 10 Wickets in ZIM vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024; Sufiyaan Muqeem, Abbas Afridi Set Up Dominant Victory As Green Shirts Gain Unassailable 2–0 Series Lead.

Watch Zimbabwe's Dramatic Batting Collapse Here:

#ICYMI: Zimbabwe were bundled out for 57 - their lowest total in men's T20Is. 🫣 They were cruising at 37/0 before losing 10 wickets for only 20 runs! 😮 pic.twitter.com/zOQwZYrUZM — FanCode (@FanCode) December 3, 2024

