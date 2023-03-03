Nin Kala shared their ordeal faced at Muscat International Airport and how the immigration officials asked the model to remove the shirt for examination. Nin posted a video and revealed, “24th February, Friday, around 11 pm at night, when I landed at Muscat airport along with my friends on tourist visa for 10 days, while my friends cleared the immigration, I was asked by the officer to wait, because they were little suspicious and they wanted to examine me. So this officer, calls his another colleague and takes me to this isolated room, where it was just me and them. And he asked me to remove my shirt because they wanted to examine.” Nin even shared, “This was really bad experience. It was humiliating for me to be in this kind of situation because nobody was even ready to understand what I was trying to explain them. They were completely transphobic and homophobic.” Mark Hamill Clarifies Him Liking JK Rowling's Tweet, Says He Supports Human Rights For 'Everyone'.

Nin Kala

