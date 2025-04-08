The Kerala High Court recently said that the State Government Order blanketly prohibiting premature release of persons convicted of murdering a woman is not conducive to a welfare state. "A blanket stance that a person who have murdered a woman or a child shall not be prematurely released de hors any other circumstances is not conducive to a welfare State," Justice Kauser Edappagath said. The Kerala High Court observed while considering the writ petition filed by a life convict who had already undergone 22 years and five months of imprisonment. He was convicted under Section 302 of IPC for murdering a lady by drowning her in a pond and then robbing her gold chain. The first half-yearly Jail Advisory Committee Meeting of the year 2023 recommended the premature release of 16 life convicts, including the petitioner. However, the petitioner's release was rejected on the sole ground that he had brutally murdered a lady. This was challenged by the petitioner before the High Court. The court has now directed the State to consider the recommendation for premature release of the petitioner in the light of its observations within a period of three months. Kerala High Court Quashes Proceedings Against Man Booked for Drink and Drive and Rash Driving, Says 'Need Original Printout From Breathalyzer Machine To Prove Drunken Driving'.

'Blanket Denial of Premature Release Not Conducive To Welfare State'

