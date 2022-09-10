Navodaya library organised the Vanara Sadya special feast for a group of monkeys at Edayilekkadu sacred groove. The locals have been organizing this feast for 15 years as a part of the Onam festivities. This year, Onam 2022 took place between August 30 to September 8. The main day of Onam, Thiruvonam 2022 took place on September 8. Though the Vanara Sadya was held during the COVID-19 pandemic also, this year the participation of people made it regain its old fervour. The "sadya" was served on a tender banana leaf which was laid on a table. Offerings included slices of tomato, beetroot, carrot, cucumber, ivy gourd, passion fruit, banana, pineapple and coconut along with rice and poppadom. Onam Sadhya 2022 Dishes: List of Mouthwatering Food Items For the Traditional Feast To Celebrate Kerala Harvest Festival.

