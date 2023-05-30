The internet is a funny place! Singer Arijit Singh's doppelganger is now the latest target of the memers with people calling him 'Urgent Singh' or 'Oreojit Singh'. A man named Pradipta Ghosh from West Bengal is taking the internet by storm with his lipsync videos of Arijit Singh songs. But what's striking is that his appearance is quite similar to that of the "Tum Hi Ho" singer. Arijit Singh Gets Furious at a Female Fan Who Pulls His Hand During Live Aurangabad Concert (Watch Video).

Check the Viral Video Here:

Arijit Singh nahi Urgent Singh hai woh! 😅https://t.co/EzESMSp7Yc — Manjunath Gaddi (@mr_june4) May 29, 2023

Arijit rula deta hai, isne to hasa diya😂😂 — Nabeel Ahmad🇮🇳🇵🇸 (@SrcasticSupreme) May 29, 2023

