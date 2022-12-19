A 52-year-old Philippine artist extracts blood from his own veins and stores it in a cooler to use as a medium for his art. Elito Circa draws canvas paintings from his own blood after he explored distinct mediums, including tomatoes and plums. The painter was born in a low-income household, so he had less access to art materials and school supplies. But later, his fascination with using his blood for creating drawings made him come to headlines. 'Three Figures' Painting Worth $1 Million Ruined After Bored Security Guard Draws Eyes On The Faceless Picture in Russian Gallery!

Artist & His Unusual Art!

Philippine artist Elito Circa has blood on his hands, literally – but only to create art with. Using his own blood, Circa produces canvas paintings that have drawn both praise and criticism because of his unusual choice of medium. 📷 Eloisa Lopez/Reuters https://t.co/Qx0WK7tIfq pic.twitter.com/BjzU5jS6uE — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) December 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)