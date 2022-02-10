A painting worth $ 1 million was allegedly ruined by a bored 60-year-old security guard who tried his creativity by drawing eyes on the faceless figures. The expensive 'Three Figures' painting was drawn by artist Anna Leporskaya's for an abstract art exhibition at the Yeltsin Center in the city of Yekaterinburg, western Russia. As per the reports, on his first day on the job, the old guard drew a pair of eyes from a ballpoint pen as faces on the three figures were blank, with just a suggestion of features. The man has reportedly already been fired.

Have A Look At The Painting, Here:

$1MILLION painting is ruined after 'bored' security guard draws eyes on faceless figures 🤦 Full story: https://t.co/9l8ThcRwkP pic.twitter.com/IyfEbWMP9O — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 9, 2022

