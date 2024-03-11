The Pakistani refugees residing in Delhi's Majnu ka Tila region were seen celebrating and lauding PM Narendra Modi amid the traditional beats of dhol after the Centre notified the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, March 11, 2024. Similar visuals emerged from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, wherein Pak refugees can be seen bursting crackers and celebrating the occasion. For the unversed, the Centre notified the implementation of CAA today, which enables persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan residing in India to apply for permanent citizenship. 'Jo Kaha Wo Kiya': Pakistani Woman Seema Haidar Thanks PM Narendra Modi for CAA Implementation, Hopes to Get Indian Citizenship (Watch Video).

Pakistani Refugees Burst Crackers and Celebrate Amid CAA Implementation

#WATCH | Pakistani refugees in Delhi's Majnu ka Tila celebrate after the Centre notified the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. pic.twitter.com/e4JkWUaDhE — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Pakistani refugees in Jodhpur celebrate after the Centre notified the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. pic.twitter.com/zAvyHJ2ooO — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

