Two Black kites were discovered on the premises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office (PMO) in New Delhi over the weekend by security staff. It is thought that the birds' fatigue from the intense heat is what prevented them from flying. The authorities immediately dialled Wildlife SOS out of concern for their safety. The kites are now being treated and will be released as soon as the vets from Wildlife SOS deem them healthy. Mumbai: Dehydrated Jungle Nightjar Bird Rescued, Released Into the Wild After Gaining Fitness.

Parched Kites Land at PMO

#WildlifeSOS swoops in to rescue two black kites from the Prime Minister's office! Wildlife SOS was alerted to the plight of two birds who were stranded in the premises of the Prime Minister's office, #NewDelhi. When our team reached the location, they realized that these… pic.twitter.com/r1F37lGpaE — Wildlife SOS (@WildlifeSOS) May 15, 2023

