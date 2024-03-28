In an unusual incident in Karnataka, a woman traveling from Bengaluru to Mysore by bus with her granddaughter and four parrots was charged Rs 444 for the birds. The conductor issued the tickets for the parrots as if they were passengers. The woman and her granddaughter were traveling under the ‘Shakti’ scheme, which allowed them to ride for free. However, the parrots were not exempt from the fare. As per the bus service rules, animals and birds are required to pay half the ticket price. Video: Elephant Tries to Enter Bus, 'Everyone Wants to Reach Home Early for Diwali 2022' Netizens Say.

Parrots Charged Bus Fare in Karnataka

చిలుకలకు ₹444 బస్ టికెట్ కొట్టిన కండక్టర్ కర్ణాటక - ఓ మహిళ తన మనవరాలితో కలిసి బెంగళూరు నుంచి మైసూరుకు బస్సులో ప్రయాణించింది. 4 చిలుకలను వెంట తీసుకొచ్చింది. 'శక్తి' పథకంలో భాగంగా వారికి కండక్టర్ ఫ్రీ టికెట్ ఇచ్చాడు కానీ చిలుకలను బాలలుగా పరిగణిస్తూ ₹444 ఛార్జీ వసూలు చేశారు.… pic.twitter.com/WzhVS2NDB6 — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) March 28, 2024

