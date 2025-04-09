A woman in Pennsylvania had a close brush with death when a large tree suddenly fell onto her car, smashing the rear section while narrowly missing the driver’s seat where she was sitting. The incident occurred while the woman was stopped in her vehicle on the road. Without any warning, the massive tree came crashing down, crushing the back portion of the car just inches away from her seat. Despite the force of the impact, the woman managed to step out of the car unharmed. The size and weight of the tree were significant enough to cause fatal injuries had it struck the front section. CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on April 9, showing the exact moment the tree collapsed. Woman Miraculously Survives After Being Knocked Down And Run Over by a Car in China (Watch Video).

Woman Miraculously Survives As Massive Tree Falls on Car

Woman miraculously escapes after a large tree fell across a road, smashing her car in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/BEXIpnUnqj — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) April 9, 2025

