The Icon Award winner, Pink aka Alecia Beth Moore, and her 9-year-old daughter Willow graced the 2021 Billboard Music Awards stage with an adorable aerial performance of their duet ‘Cover Me in Sunshine’. Pink carried her sweet daughter to the stage and the mother-duo started with a beautiful corde lisse performance to their song. Now, here’s take a look at some of the pictures and videos of the mother-daughter duo from their performance at 2021 BBMAs.

Iconic

Beautiful Moments

goosebumps witnessing this mother-daughter collab! 💜 how great was Willow Sage Hart on the #BBMAs stage?! pic.twitter.com/FNqen5k39a — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

The Star

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)