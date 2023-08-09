National Book Lovers Day is a recognized holiday celebrated on August 9 every year. This unique day is dedicated to celebrating the joy of reading and the love of books. Here are some wishes and greetings shared by Twitterati to celebrate National Book Lovers Day 2023. Netizens shared beautiful pictures to celebrate the day dedicated to the love of books and the joy of reading. National Book Lovers Day 2023: 5 Classic Books To Make Kids Fall in Love With Reading.

Book Lovers Day 2023:

National Book Lovers Day is a reminder that books are not just sources of knowledge, but they are also invitations to grow, to learn and to expand our hearts and minds📖#EmbracingLiterature #AdventuresAwait #TulsiPublicSchoolAmbala #CBSESchool #School #CBSESchoolAmbala #Ambala pic.twitter.com/iW3FwG5iIo — Tulsi Public School (@tpsambala) August 9, 2023

National Book Lovers Day:

Book Lovers Day Pics:

#BookLoversDay Tweets:

On this National Book Lovers Day, let's spread the love for reading and encourage others to discover the joy that comes with turning pages and immersing oneself in a great book 📚#NationalBookLoversDay #SpreadTheReadingLove #BookishCommunity #DoabaPublicSchool #SchoolInParowal pic.twitter.com/rRDRgp2roA — Doaba Public Sen. Sec. School (@dpsparowal_) August 9, 2023

Book Lovers Day:

Happy national Book Lovers Day❣️ what`s your favourite book?) mine`s probably Three Comrades by Erich Maria Remarque📚 pic.twitter.com/7U3DEyeWno — Mary🔮 (@_GemMary_) August 9, 2023

Book Lovers Day Pics:

