A court in Brazil has ordered Qatar Airways to pay for psychotherapy for a Brazilian plus-size model they reportedly refused to board because she was “overweight.” The 38-year-old influencer Juliana Nehme accused the airline of discriminating against her due to her size. In an Instagram post uploaded on November 23, the influencer shared her ordeal. She said how she was not allowed to board the flight allegedly due to her "size." Argentinian Influencer Gets His Belly Button Surgically Removed Because It Would 'Collect Dirt'; View Tweet to See His Extreme Body Modification.

Brazilian Plus-Sized Model Denied Entry on Flight:

