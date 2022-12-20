A social media creator got his belly button surgically removed. The TikTok creator Ezequiel, who is known by the name Ogreto shared his health updates on TikTok that have left his followers stumped. As per reports, when a user asked the influencer about his bizarre body modification, he said that the belly button, the area on the stomach where a person’s umbilical cord was once connected, would "collect dirt". Real-Life Devil Gets Banned From Churches For His Extreme Body Modifications! Brazilian Man Has Implanted Horns, Tattoos and Much More!

See Pics:

I had my belly button surgically removed — and no one understands why https://t.co/sOzskjHkeK pic.twitter.com/I3c7Lxr5IM — New York Post (@nypost) December 19, 2022

