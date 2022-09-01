Mumbai Police, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 has released the song ‘Police Bappa’ to spread cyber fraud awareness. The song featured a Ganapati Idol dressed as police personnel shared by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on a social media website. Police personnel welcomed ‘Bappa’ at Vile Parle Police Station in Mumbai on August 31. Wearing a khaki uniform, the ‘Police Bappa’ holds a mobile phone in his hand. The purpose behind bringing Police Bappa is to create awareness about cyber fraud.

Watch Video Here:

Launched this much-needed, very well created cyber fraud awareness video song #PoliceBappa conceptualised by PI Kane. Renowned singer @vaishaliisamant,Director Rahuul Khandarre was present. ⁰Be aware and spread awareness to save fellow citizens from cyber crimes!@MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/ejjK5NJTQk — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 1, 2022

