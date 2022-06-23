After Draupadi Murmu, former Jharkhand Governor, has been announced as the National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the presidential polls, Amul has shared a topical on social media. The Dairy brand’s topical featured the Amul Girl and Draupadi Murmu sitting on chair. The settings around the table are immaculately drawn in the topical.

Check The Topical Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)