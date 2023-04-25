Days after announcing that only one of them would attend the Coronation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen laughing and smiling on a kiss cam at a Los Angeles Basketball game. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen nervously laughing when the camera turned to them at the NBA basketball game on Monday night, though Meghan appeared to resist a kiss despite Harry's apparent joy as they were shown on the big screen in front of 20,000 spectators. King Charles Coronation III: Prince Harry To Attend His Father's Crowning Ceremony Without Meghan Markle and Kids, Confirms Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on Kiss Cam

Here's How Netizens Reacted

I remember the last time some royals went to a basketball game it sounded very fifferent than this😂😂😂i thought they said harry and meghan werent popular in America! pic.twitter.com/ZqcPKFOpx8 — 🇯🇲DuchessKerriAProudBrazenHussy🇯🇲 (@duchess_kerri) April 25, 2023

Users Find This Couple to be Adorable

A Take on Royal Couple's Popularity in US

