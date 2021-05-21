What goes around comes around. A CCTV footage of an autorickshaw driver in Pune, who tried to kick a dog standing on the road and promptly met with an accident has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Pimpri Chinchwad and the driver escaped with few scrapes.

Here's a closer look

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)