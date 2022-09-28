In a shocking incident, a man identified as Naushad was captured balancing himself on a high-voltage live wire, trying to climb higher. The viral video was filmed in Amaria town of the Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh. In the clip, the man was seen rising above holding the live power wire while worried onlookers watched the scene in terror. A few people were also seen climbing a shop’s roof and reaching out to the man. The electricity supply in the town was cut due to the rain, which is assumably why Naushad was not electrocuted, as per news reports. Watch Dangerous Stunt Video of a Man Working Out By Hanging From 12th Floor Balcony in Faridabad.

Watch The Shocking Video:

Pilibhit black Amriya me man 11000 volt light ke tar pe for losing his job pic.twitter.com/Rwtq6N1mmI — Irshad Khan (@IrshadK54670394) September 26, 2022

