Raksha Bandhan will be observed on August 11, 2022. It celebrates the bitter-sweet bond we share with our siblings and helps us cherish those lovely moments we’ve spent together. While we talk about the brother-sister bond, we can't forget to mention the everyday banter without which their relationship seems incomplete and unnatural. So, how can Raksha Bandhan be complete without adding some humour and fun to this festive day? For that, we’ve got you Raksha Bandhan 2022 funny memes, hilarious jokes and puns that you can share with your siblings and add some comic tint to your loving day. Besides gifts, you should send these Rakhi 2022 memes and jokes to your sisters who ask for unique presents on Raksha Bandhan. ‘She’s a 10 but She’ Funny Memes and Tweets Go Viral! Have a Hearty Laugh Over This New Meme Template on Internet

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes and Puns

LOL!

After buying Rakhi of 10Rs and taking 2000Rs from his brother She:- pic.twitter.com/kP8FxmklAG — Adeeb Khan❤ (@adeeb_k_memes) August 3, 2022

They've Got a Point...HaHa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cute and Quirky | Easy Gifting (@thequirkyquest_)

Oh, Yes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unemployed Millennial (@unemployed.millennial)

ALERT, Boys!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☠️ (@mahfuz_tweets)

