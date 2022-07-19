‘She’s a 10 but She’ is the newest meme that has taken over the internet. While it’s been around for a few weeks, but that has not diminished its popularity. In fact, netizens continue to post ‘She’s a 10 but She’ tweets providing reasons to not end up with your crush despite them being a 10! There’s a ‘He’s a 10 But’ variant meme template as well but let’s keep our attention locked on ‘She’s a 10 but…’ funny memes.
That Must Be Interesting Read
she's a 10 but she uses twitter like a diary.
— relate ️➐ (@feelzvibing) July 18, 2022
Okay Then
she’s a 10 but she is crying over 13 men
— َ (@adultcheol) July 18, 2022
Makes Her 11
she’s a 10 but she is stressed everyday about her future
— babe 💋 (@spicybabew) July 17, 2022
Stop Hurting Her.
she’s a 10 but she can be the coldest person if she’s hurt
— are you okay? (@3amsadfeeling) July 17, 2022
Sounds Like Legit To Me
she’s a 10 but is on that 4am-1pm sleep schedule
— ino (@Ino_VAL) July 11, 2022
YEASSS
she’s a 10 but she smokes a lot of weed so she’s a 420.
— V E L O (@highimvelo) July 12, 2022
Hmmm
she’s a 10 but she says "yeah its fine" and then suffer in silence.
— are you okay? (@3amsadfeeling) July 16, 2022
Do Not Make The Girl Angry
she's a 10 but she cries when she's angry
— mae 🪷 (@maespov) July 18, 2022
Hope That's Not You
she’s a 10 but somebody made her feeI Iike a 0.
— d🦕n (@javroar) July 15, 2022
