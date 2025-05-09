Can being consistent in creating ‘cringe’ content turn into a social media star? Well, that’s what has made Assam’s Raku Da an online sensation. Rajkumar Thakuria, famously known as Raku Da or Mr Rajkumar, has been pursuing a career out of his ‘acting’ and ‘singing skills.’ His Instagram reels and YouTube videos have surpassed millions of views, and his latest release, “E for England,” is making social media users question their existence. It’s the exchange of dialogues between Raku Da and her ‘leading lady’ in the video that displayed his cringe prowess. 'Desi Spider-Woman' Puja Banerjee Throwing Cobwebs in This Indian TV Serial Scene Is Too Cringe To Miss Out On!

Rajkumar Thakuria’s Video ‘E for England:’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Rajkumar Thakuria | RAKU DA 🇮🇳 (@rakucasm)

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

Instagram Comment Screenshot (Photo Credits: Rajkumar Thakuria/ Instagram)

