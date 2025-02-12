An FIR filed by Maharashtra Cyber Department alleges that comedian Samay Raina “deliberately uploaded” the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent, featuring podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, to “hurt religious sentiments and cause social unrest.” The complaint cites derogatory comments about women and people from Arunachal Pradesh, warning they could incite communal disharmony. The FIR also accuses Raina of posting content intended to offend religious sentiments, referencing statements made during a live stream. Following Allahbadia’s remarks, Mumbai Police questioned him at his home. YouTube removed the episode, and the controversy even reached Parliament. ‘Maa Baap Ko Bhi Nahi Chodhte’: Rajpal Yadav Expresses Disappointment Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial ‘Parents’ Remark on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ (Watch Video).

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Reporter (@nationalreportertv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)