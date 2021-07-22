An unexpected visit by a rat in Andalusia's regional parliament in Spain disrupted the proceedings and left the lawmakers puzzled. On seeing the tiny creature on the floor, the lawmakers jumped off their feet and some left their seats. The video of the incident is going viral. Scroll down to watch how the parliamentarians reacted when a rat entered the Andalusia's regional parliament:

