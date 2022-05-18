Ratan Tata, beloved industrialist and the Chairman of Tata Group, has won the Internet’s heart yet again as he arrived at Mumbai's Taj Hotel in a Tata Nano car. In the video, shared by Mumba-based photographer Viral Bhayani, Ratan Tata can be seen in a white Nano without any bodyguards. The caption on the post said “the legend himself was snapped by our follower Baba Khan today outside the entrance of the Taj Hotel. Baba says he was amazed by his simplicity as he had no body guards, just hotel staff who escorted him in his small Tata Nano. (sic)” The humility, simplicity, and humbleness of the industrialist left netizens amazed.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

