The RCB Lion template has taken social media by storm, going viral as fans and meme creators flood the internet with hilarious edits featuring the now-iconic pose by three lions. Riding the wave of this viral sensation, the official Instagram page of ICC Hindi joined in on the fun, sharing cleverly edited versions of cricketing superstars like Virat Kohli, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma, and others in the RCB lion stance. ICC Hindi post's comments section is flooded with comments around Australian cricketer Tim David, who is believed to start this viral RCB Lion Template trend. Some of the replies are, "ICC account hacked by tim david 😂", "Tim david you beauty. You did marvelous job.", "Tim david editing" and so on. This playful RCB Lion meme trend has not only captivated cricket fans but also highlighted the lighter, more entertaining side of the sport's online culture.

ICC Hindi Joins in RCB Lion Template Trend

Tim David Starting The RCB Lion Template Trend on Instagram

