Eastern China experience unusual weather on Sunday as the sky turned into blood-red colour and was covered under thick layers of fog. Reportedly, the phenomenon occurred by the refraction and scattering of light, most likely from ship lights in the port. The red sky filled the fear of Armageddon among the citizens. The footage of the rare incident was captured in Zhoushan. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that a fire had gotten out of control while some people said it was a catastrophe. Sandstorm Engulfs West Africa's Niamey City, Turns Sky ‘Red’; See Beautiful Pics and Videos From Niger.

Watch The Viral Clip:

