Rescue dogs are sure to express gratitude when they get to their new home since they know that things will only improve there. A heart-melting video going viral on social media shows a rescue dog hugging its new owner and not letting go. The dog is seen grabbing the woman’s leg affectionately while the woman pets and comforts it. Pet Dog Tries to Switch On Air Conditioner, Cute Video of the Beagle Goes Viral (Watch).

Watch Heart-Melting Video of a Rescue Dog Hugging Its Owner:

It's the initial moments of an adopted dog. Showing vulnerability & deep gratitude is the quality of an innocent. A kind deed can bring out the best. 🙏🪄 pic.twitter.com/ndYDxvTGXo — Hakan Kapucu (@1hakankapucu) July 8, 2023

