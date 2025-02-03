Previously, we have come across videos of dogs being painted to resemble various animals in a zoo, including being made to look like pandas. However, the truth came to light when the dogs barked. Similarly, a Chinese zoo is causing outrage after painting Chow Chow dogs to look like tigers. In the viral pictures and videos that are doing the rounds on social media, chow chow dogs can be seen painted in an orange hue with black stripes at the Qinhu Bay Forest Animal Kingdom in Taizhou, Jiangsu Province, China. The park promoted itself on social media platform Douyin in a livestream, claiming, ‘our tigers are huge and very fierce!’ View the viral pictures and video below. Pandas or Dogs? Chow Chow Dogs Dyed Black and White at Taizhou Zoo To Disguise As Pandas, Sparks Outrage in China.

Dogs Painted To Look Like Tigers in Chinese Zoo

On January 24, 2025, at the "Qinhu Bay Forest Animal Kingdom" in Taizhou, Jiangsu Province, China, the park promoted itself on a Douyin livestream, claiming: "Our tigers are huge and very fierce!" pic.twitter.com/LFoGUm0fWc — ( ͡ ͡° ͜ ʖ ͡ ͡°) (@eseLSMN) January 27, 2025

