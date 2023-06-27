Dogs are the cutest pets out there! In a video doing the internet rounds, a pet beagle named Doodle sits on his two legs in front of the air conditioner and calls his master. Further, the dog goes on to tap the AC switch to turn it on. The owner then goes on to turn the AC on. The little dog then gives an adorable high-five to the owner. The video shared by @doodle.thebeagle on Instagram is going viral for its sheer cuteness. Mother Dog Coping with Loss of Puppies Adopts Baby Possum (Watch Video).

Watch the Video of the Beagle Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doodle Beagle (@doodle.thebeagle)

