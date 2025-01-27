We often come across videos and images of animals that entertain and keep us laughing with their antics. One such dog was Hampton, aka Zawg, who was a popular senior dog on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. He went viral online for his heartwarming videos, funny clips, and some funny moments and was even part of several popular memes and jokes. His owner regularly shared posts of him that captured the internet’s heart and attention. On January 25, 2025, Zawg’s owner took to social media to share the heartbreaking news of his passing away. As the news of his death spread, netizens took to social media to share heartfelt condolences, messages, and images of the iconic dog. View the posts and reactions below. Cala Cat Dead: Viral 'I Go Meow' Cat Who Ruled the Internet With Her Singing Passes Away Due to Old Age.

Viral TikTok Dog Hampton, Aka Zawg Sadly Passes Away

Viral TikTok dog Hampton, also known as “Zawg,” sadly passed away yesterday 🥺 pic.twitter.com/CAwstf3AVo — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 27, 2025

This is sad very sad news 😭😭😭! I loved this dog! RIP Zawg! One of my favorite gifs... pic.twitter.com/Rbe37MhAFL — bstrat515 👑💛 (@bstrat515) January 27, 2025

just found out zawg died yesterday nobody message me 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/PAxeDgCGym — 𝐉ohnny 𝐋aw ☆ 🍉 (@GrubLug) January 26, 2025

I will miss Zawg and Schlawg 😭 pic.twitter.com/YlSIZFOWhE — SUAREZ (@suayrez) January 27, 2025

