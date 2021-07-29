Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar send out an important message on tiger conservation on International Tiger Day 2021. The 48-year-old shared a bunch of throwback photos from his visit to Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve over the years. He captioned his post, writing, "Always a treat to witness these magnificent big cats 🐅 in the wild! We have to do all that it takes to protect them as the existence of our jungles depends on them." On International Tiger Day 2021, Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Magnificent Art Work To Raise Awareness About Tiger Conservation.

Check Out Sachin Tendulkar's Post on International Tiger Day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

