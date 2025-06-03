Internet sensation Nusret Gökçe, famously known as Salt Bae, appeared to be escorted away from a post-match party at Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League celebration. The party was reportedly being held in Munich. After the footage of him went viral, the social media star denied the claims in a recent post on Instagram and explained that he was at the hotel solely for thousands of fans who wanted to see him there. Salt Bae has been a controversial figure in the football world since the 2022 World Cup final when he reportedly broke the FIFA rules after gaining access to the pitch and gatecrashing Argentina’s celebrations. During the PSG’s celebrations, fans thought they had caught the social media sensation at the centre of another embarrassing moment. Salt Bae Aka Nusr-Et Shares Photo of Whopping Rs 1.36 Crore Bill From His Abu Dhabi Restaurant, Unamused Netizens Slam Turkish Chef Over Excessive Pricing.

Was Salt Bae Kicked Out of PSG's Champions League Celebration?

Salt Bae Denies the Claims

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

