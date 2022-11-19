Salt Bae has been slammed on social media after bragging about a customer's bill that came to a staggering Rs 1.36 crore. Netizens criticised the Turkish millionaire restaurateur calling the prices ‘insane’. The chef had recently shared a picture of an AED 615,065 (over Rs 1.3 crore) bill that was handed to a customer at the restaurant at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island of Abu Dhabi. One user wrote “$45 for an order of french fries? Are they potatoes grown at [sic] the moon? $55 for a Heineken? Hahaha a 12 pack?.” Another wrote: 'This is lame, that amount of money will help a whole village from dying. This is horrible.' Another wrote: '55 bucks for a Heineken just so u can ruin the meal with gold leaf and drop salt through your hairy arms.' Bank Slip With 'Tula Rashi' Written in Amount Column Deposited in Indian Bank's Moradabad Branch, Viral Photo Leaves Internet in Splits

