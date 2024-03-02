Shinde-faction led Shiv Sena MLA, Sanjay Gaikwad landed in yet another controversy after an old video of him assaulting a man with a policeman’s lathi went viral on social media. The incident that reportedly occurred during a Shiv Jayanti procession in Buldahana on February 19, has ignited outrage against the MLA's behaviour. According to several reports, Gaikwad ordered the police to thrash the youth for his "unruly behaviour". In the 27-second clip the MLA can be seen snatching the baton from a cop and clobbering the man himself. Gaikwad has frequently been embroiled in controversies. Lately, he faced allegations of encroaching on a woman's property. In another controversial video revolving around the teeth of a tiger, he claimed that he hunted the animal in 1987 and has been wearing a tooth of the hunted animal around his neck. Shiv Sena MLAs Disqualification: Supreme Court To Hear Uddhav Thackeray Faction’s Plea Against Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s Order on March 7.

Sanjay Gaikwad High-Handedness Caught on Camera:

A video of Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad beating a young man with a stick during the Shiv Jayanti procession has gone viral on social media. The reason why the youth was beaten is still unclear. #Maharashtra #Buldhana #viralvideo #SanjayGaikwad #fight #shivjayanti pic.twitter.com/YX9G7Vlppr — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 2, 2024

