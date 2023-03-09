Salman Khan and the late Satish Kaushik had quite a warm camaraderie. They have acted together in quite a few films, and Satish Kaushik had also given his biggest hit as a director with Salman Khan as the lead in Tere Naam. Salman had also produced Satish Kaushik's last film as a director in Kaagaz. So it is hardly surprising that the superstar had come down to the late actor's residence to pay his last respects. Satish Kaushik Passes Away at 66: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Mourn Loss of the Versatile Actor-Director.

Watch the video of Salman Khan arriving at Satish Kaushik's Building:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

