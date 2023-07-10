Sawan Maas started on July 4, and the first Sawan Somwar Vrat will be observed on July 10. In lieu of this auspicious Hindu month, Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created Lord Shiva sand art at Bhubaneswar airport to send his greetings on the first Monday of Shravan 2023. The sand art featured Lord Mahadev, as the month of Shravan is dedicated to him. “Om Namah Shivay…The holy month of Shravan first monday begins today, May lord shiva bless all. #Shravan2023 My SandArt at Bhubaneswar airport. [Sic]”, he captioned his post. Sawan Somwar 2023 Complete Schedule: Shravan Month Start and End Dates, Vrat Significance and Celebrations Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

See Sudarsan Pattnaik's Shravan Sandart:

Om Namah Shivay…🙏 The holy month of Shravan first monday begins today, May lord shiva bless all. #Shravan2023 My SandArt at Bhubaneswar airport. pic.twitter.com/8yI8Gl44eI — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 10, 2023

