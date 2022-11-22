Once again, a bizarre marine carcass has left the internet baffled. An unknown body of an aquatic creature that has pig-like features was washed up on Barna Pier in Galway, Ireland. Locals pointed out that it looked like a sea lion or seal. The body was found on 12 November on the famous tourist beach. The viral pictures of the mysterious critter were posted on Instagram with the caption, "Some sea creature washed up at Bearna Pier beach over the last few windy days. Baby Dragon Spotted! Russian Fisherman Finds Bizarre Sea Creature in the Norwegian Sea, Picture Goes Viral.

A Pig, Seal Or Sea Beast?

