In a shocking incident that has come to light, a man was seen breaking the glass of a train door in the Indian Railways. The incident reportedly occurred due to the man’s inability to board the train because of ticketless travellers occupying the seats. The man was unable to board the packed train as its doors were locked from inside. The man broke the train door’s glass with stones as the passengers inside continued to tell the man to stop as the train was packed. The video of the incident, which is believed to be old, has recently gone viral on social media platforms. The issue of ticketless travellers has been a long-standing problem in Indian Railways, often leading to overcrowding and discomfort for ticket-holding passengers. Overcrowding in Train: Man Shares Video of Packed Sleeper Coach With Passengers Sitting on Floor, Indian Railways Responds After Post Goes Viral.

Seat Struggle in Indian Railway

Kalesh b/w Passengers in india railway (train no. 12226 kaifiyaat SF express) over ye bande 3rd ac mai jiski seat reserved hai usko under nhi jaane de rahe so he broke the glass pic.twitter.com/cBpZ5pFERb — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 18, 2024

Old Video is Viral Again

असुविधा के लिए खेद है। हम आपसे अनुरोध करते हैं कि कृपया यात्रा विवरण (पीएनआर / यूटीएस नंबर) और मोबाइल नंबर वैकल्पिक रूप से DM के माध्यम से हमारे साथ साझा करें। आप अपनी शिकायत सीधे https://t.co/AmJ5X4ydf8 पर भी शीघ्र निवारण के लिए रजिस्टर कर सकते हैं। - RPF India — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) March 24, 2024

