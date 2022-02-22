The Indian benchmark indices cracked below the key with Sensex tanking over 1000 points while Nifty was trading at 16,878. The escalating tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine is the reason behind the fall. Amid the stock market havoc, microblogging site Twitter was busy in exchanging extremely humorous memes, jokes, and puns on the Indian stock market and bank nifty. Sensex Crashes Over 1,000 Points as Russia-Ukraine Crisis Worsens.
Sensex Falls Memes
Putin is riding the bear market today.
Couldn’t find a more apt pic😭#StockMarketindia #nifty #sensex #banknifty pic.twitter.com/dZQhl3PVuU
— Stockflix (@stockflixx) February 22, 2022
Indian Stock Market Status Quo
this is the current situation of Indian share market.
Russia Russian #sensex#StockMarketindiapic.twitter.com/HDfDBKGbiL
— Yogesh Sagotra (@yogesh_sagotra) February 22, 2022
Stock Market Crash Tweets
Live pictures of Putin taking aim at Retail Portfolios#sensex #markets #Nifty #Niftybank #NIFTYFUTURE pic.twitter.com/vNbdx9TxBN
— Stockflix (@stockflixx) February 22, 2022
Ouch!
Me after looking at my portfolio today 😭#sensexpic.twitter.com/FSgttrA18N
— Eswar (@bokkalolife) February 22, 2022
Lol, Very True
Bull Stuck between Russia and Ukraine#sharemarket#StockMarketindia#RussiaUkraineCrisis#Nifty#nifty50#banknifty#sensex#sharemarketindiapic.twitter.com/LfiFO0GxBm
— Bonkers 😎 (@bhhatu) February 22, 2022
Very Relatable
Me to my portfolio -#sensex #sharemarket pic.twitter.com/Jeutn8DIsN
— Puru (@Puru2122) February 22, 2022
