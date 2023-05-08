There’s something adventurous about public sex. It’s wild, it’s risky and a very, very, very bad idea. Something this randy couple in Taiwan's capital Taipei learned the hard way about. Video of this incident that took place last year has resurfaced again, and it shows the dramatic footage of a half-naked woman falling on the car roof. The NSFW clip dubbed ‘balcony sex can be dangerous,’ or ‘sex in balcony goes wrong’ shows the exact moment the female lover falls on top of the parked car. She slipped off the ledge of the apartment while making love to her partner. Her shirtless man soon rushes to her aid and tries to make her feel better. But the embarrassing CCTV footage capturing her humiliating fall continues to take the internet by storm. Couple Filmed Having Sex in Public in Colombia's Medellin, Locals Furious After Video Goes Viral.

Sex in Balcony Goes Terribly Wrong for Randy Couple!

balcony sex can be dangerous. pic.twitter.com/3KS0mXOrEB — clips that go hard (@clipsthatgohard) April 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)