Shaheed Diwas 2021 Messages On Twitter:

My humble tribute to the Brave Sons of India; Bhagat Singh , Rajguru and Sukhdev on the Martyrs Day.🙏#ShaheedDiwas 🙏#23RdMarch #ShaheedDiwas#BhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/snpFN2kAxG — Rao Yashwant Singh Official (@RaoYashuyadav) March 23, 2021

Netizens Pay Tribute to Martyrs, Bhagat Singh,Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru

Death Anniversary of the Brave Heroes!

They Share Patriotic Quotes!

It is easy to kill individual but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived- Bhagat Singh#ShaheedDiwas #किसान_भगत_सिंह_बनेगाpic.twitter.com/TSPhvliRMO — Yogesh Meena (@YogeshM39) March 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)