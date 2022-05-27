A horrible video that has been raising questions about the menace of stray dogs is going viral on the internet. The CCTV footage from a residential area in Jaipur recorded how a pack of street dogs chased and mauled an alone kid. As per reports, the child suffered from serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. After the attack, some passersby can be seen driving away from the dogs and rescuing the child. Dog Attack: Flintshire Baby Girl Mauled by Grandfather's Pet Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Watch The Frightening Video:

JAIPUR DOG ATTACK In a video that has gone #viral, a group of dogs are seen mauling a child in #Jaipur. The dogs are seen surrounding the child & attacking him as he tries to run away. Watch. pic.twitter.com/RjSZt1bHra — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) May 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)