It's a snake eating snake world! A viral video shared on Instagram by the page @wild_animal_pix shows a horrible red-headed snake swallowing another serpent with a black body. The reel has grabbed more than 4 million views so far as netizens could not believe their eyes. The viper gulps the serpent in one go which is not a very ordinary scene to witness. These kinds of predator snakes which also prey on others of their kind are known as ophiophagic snakes. A user commented on the footage, "Never trust a snake". Kingsnake EATS Timber Rattlesnake After a Horrific Fight, Watch Stomach-Churning Video of Snakes That’s Going Viral.

Watch How A Snake Gulps Another Snake:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel | Nature | animals (@wild_animal_pix)

