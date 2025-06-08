Snake Inside Shirt Video: Terrifying Clip Shows Snake Crawling Into Man's Shirt, Safely Rescued; Old Video Goes Viral Again

A terrifying video going viral on social media shows a snake entering a man's shirt without the person realising it. The viral clip was shared by IFS office Susanta Nanda, who wrote, "The most strange place for a snake to sneak in that I have seen." Later, he deleted the post. The viral clip shows a large snake crawling inside the man's shirt. As the video moves forward, another person is seen helping the man carefully get the snake out of his shirt. In the end, the man is heard saying, "ye mere under aaya kaise". While the video of the rescue has gone viral on social media, it has raised questions about how snakes can take shelter in unusual places. It is worth noting that the clip is an old video from 2023 which has surfaced again. King Cobra Slithers Over Sleeping Man in Uttarakhand, Viral Video Shows His Calm Reaction Despite Deadly Snake Nearby.

Terrifying Video of Snake Inside Shirt Goes Viral

A screengrab of the video. (Photo credits: X/@susantananda3)

Old Video Goes Viral Again

Video | Large Cobra snake inside Man's shirt. Always Be careful while sleeping or sitting under trees. pic.twitter.com/ph5r7gwvyM — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) July 26, 2023

