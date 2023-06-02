In a short video going viral on social media, a man is trying to make a unique snake meat dish. The video starts with the man filling the vertically cut snake with gravy and leaving it to marinate for some time. The man then roasts the snake and cuts it into pieces for feasting. As soon as the video went viral, netizens had mixed reactions to the dish's taste. Watch the viral video below. Halal and Jhatka Meat: What’s The Difference and How Does It Affect the Taste of the Meat?.

Viral Snake Meat Video:

I heard snake meat is tasty sha. Give it a try🌚 pic.twitter.com/rXSfFfXJuM — ỌMỌ́TÁRÁ ÀKÀNNÍ-LAWRENCE (@_theladymo) June 1, 2023

Positive Response From Netizens.

Taste like chicken — Ade (@Ade_yinkar) June 1, 2023

Liked the Dish!

It's sweet and yummy 😋 — Abeyboy (@Abeyboy10) June 1, 2023

Appreciates the Recipe.

If prepared well yes — Justifyd (@iamjustifyd) June 1, 2023

Detest It!

I detest it I don’t know why Maybe because of the skin — Oluwadamilare #badperson (@KareemDamilare7) June 1, 2023

Not Going To Try.

I heard it's tasty but am never going to try eating snakes 🥴🤮🤮 Meanwhile if you are Surfing Twitter and you are looking for a Side Hustle that pays you in dollars then Check my PINNED TWEET — Favour Obi (@FavourObi32) June 1, 2023

Can't Watch This!

M not watching this — Samuel not jackson (@ONOS_UTD) June 1, 2023

