Due to the closure of a railway crossing, a snake reportedly climbed on a parked bike in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. After noticing the reptile on his two-wheeler, the owner of the bike abandoned the vehicle owing to the safety of his life. While the whereabouts of the incident remains unknown, an onlooker captured the moment on their mobile phone camera. The video of the instance is currently doing rounds on social media. Cobra Attack in MP: Man Dies of Snake Bite on Moving Bike in Indore, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Snake on Bike Video

यूपी अमेठी क्रासिंग बंद होने के चलते खड़ी बाइक पर चढ़ा सांप,बाइक पर सांप देख बाइक सवार युवक छोड़कर भागा,सांप का वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर किया वायरल,गांधी नगर के छतोह रोड पर स्थित रेलवे क्रासिंग का मामला. pic.twitter.com/Fjhb6LVJ3z — Dinesh Tripathi (@Dineshtripthi) April 1, 2024

