In a shocking incident, a youth in Sironja village discovered a snake hiding inside his bed cover. The poisonous viper was captured in a viral video. The man was tickled by something inside his blanket and got panic. After throwing the quilt, he found the massive black serpent. The clip shared on Twitter has left online users frightened. Terrifying Horned Snake Caught on Camera! Viral Video of Serpent With Two Horns Will Leave You Open-Eyed.

Here's The Viral Clip:

Viral Video: सागर के पास सिरोंजा गांव में एक युवक के बिस्‍तर में जहरीला सर्प घुस गया। जब युवक को गुदगुदी हुई, तो वह घबराकर उठा और रजाई फेंककर दूसरे कमरे में भागा। pic.twitter.com/9b0rnSYQu3 — NaiDunia (@Nai_Dunia) November 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)