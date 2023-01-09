Have you ever seen a reptile that looks like a fruit? A viral Instagram reel shows a tiny snake that exactly resembles a banana has thrown netizens off balance. It shows a banana ball python placed on the side of a banana, and one will not be able to differentiate between the two things. The yellow serpent is known for its friendly nature and tolerance for being handled. A netizen made a deep joke, "Imagine reaching for a banana and you take a bite outta snake". Rainbow Snake! Man Holds Huge Iridescent Reticulated Python in Arms; Viral Video of The Unique Serpent Draws Millions of Views.

Banana Ball Python!

The way this ball python looks like a banana 🍌 pic.twitter.com/xdUt6K2a2R — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)